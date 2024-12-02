U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii Welcomes New HHD Commander

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii – Soldiers, families, and leaders gathered at the Main Post Chapel on Dec. 3, 2024, for the change of command ceremony for Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment (HHD), U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii. The event marked the transition of leadership from Capt. Caleb C. Rose to Capt. Nicholas J. Roth.



Col. Rachel Sullivan, garrison commander, presided over the ceremony, with Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Panzer offering the invocation. Capt. Garcia served as the narrator, and SFC Jovanov, the detachment sergeant, facilitated the seamless execution of the event.



During his remarks, Capt. Rose reflected on his 14 months in command and expressed deep gratitude to the Soldiers, leaders, and families who supported his tenure. He thanked Col. Sullivan and other senior leaders for their trust and confidence, as well as his family and extended ‘ohana for their unwavering encouragement.



“This ceremony provides an opportunity to reflect on the incredible efforts of our Soldiers, leaders, and staff,” Rose said. “HHD worked miracles from sunup to sundown, tackling challenges with teamwork and dedication.”



Rose also extended his thanks to key partners, including the Directorate of Emergency Services, the Safety Office, and the team at Pohakuloa Training Area (PTA). He acknowledged the contributions of the Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers (BOSS) team, who not only presented leis for the ceremony but consistently provided valuable support to single Soldiers.



“Our diverse team embodies passion, resilience, and excellence,” Rose continued. “To our mascot, the Honu, a symbol of wisdom and perseverance—thank you for representing this team’s spirit. And to Capt. Roth, I offer my best wishes. Trust your team, and they will help you achieve great things.”



Capt. Roth kept his remarks brief, expressing gratitude to the garrison leadership for the opportunity to command HHD. He thanked Capt. Rose for facilitating a smooth transition through their “left seat, right seat” mentorship and credited his family for their ongoing support.



“I am honored to join this outstanding team,” Roth said. “Together, we will continue to build upon the great work already accomplished.”



The ceremony also highlighted HHD’s accomplishments under Rose’s leadership, including successful VIP visits, community outreach efforts such as beach cleanups, and mission-critical support across the garrison. Ushers and lei presenters from the BOSS program, along with RSO/audio support from Sgt. Gaines, ensured the event ran smoothly, while support from Nelson and SPC Washington contributed to the day’s success.



As Rose prepares for his next assignment, Capt. Roth assumes command with a renewed commitment to leading the Soldiers and families of U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii.

