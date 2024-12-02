HHD Welcomes New Commander at Schofield Barracks

Outgoing commander Capt. Caleb C. Rose (center) and incoming commander Capt. Nicholas J. Roth (second from right) stand with their families following the HHD change of command ceremony at the Main Post Chapel, Schofield Barracks, Dec. 3, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2024 13:20
|Photo ID:
|8781707
|VIRIN:
|241203-D-IY114-4482
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii Welcomes New HHD Commander
