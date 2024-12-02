Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HHD Welcomes New Commander at Schofield Barracks

    HHD Welcomes New Commander at Schofield Barracks

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2024

    Photo by Robert Haynes 

    U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii

    Capt. Caleb C. Rose (right), outgoing commander of Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii, receives a framed plaque recognizing his leadership and contributions during a change of command ceremony at the Main Post Chapel, Schofield Barracks, Dec. 3, 2024.

