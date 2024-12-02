Coalition Force Site Walk

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Norwegian Army soldiers from Task Force Viking showcase their weapon systems to U.S. Army Soldiers of Bravo Battery, 4th Battalion, 3rd Air Defense Regiment at Al Asad Air Base, Nov. 30, 2024. These capability exchanges enhance Coalition knowledge and fosters stronger partnerships. The Coalition advises, assists, and enables partner forces in the region to ensure the enduring defeat of ISIS.

(U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Fred Brown)