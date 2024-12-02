Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IRAQ

    11.30.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Fred Brown 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve   

    U.S. Army Capt. Adam Barnard, Battery Commander of Bravo Battery, 4th Battalion, 3rd Air Defense Regiment, gives final remarks to the Norwegian Army soldiers from Task Force Viking at the end of their site visit at Al Asad Air Base, Nov 30, 2024. Site visits enable Coalition Forces to familiarize themselves with base assets and foster stronger partnerships. The Coalition advises, assists, and enables partner forces in the region to ensure the enduring defeat of ISIS.
    (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Fred Brown)

    Date Taken: 11.30.2024
    Date Posted: 12.04.2024 03:52
    This work, Coalition Force Site Walk [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Fred Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Coalition
    Norwegian Army
    Task Force Viking
    Inherent Resolve
    CJTF-OIR

