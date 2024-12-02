Coalition Force Site Walk

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Capt. Adam Barnard, Battery Commander of Bravo Battery, 4th Battalion, 3rd Air Defense Regiment, gives final remarks to the Norwegian Army soldiers from Task Force Viking at the end of their site visit at Al Asad Air Base, Nov 30, 2024. Site visits enable Coalition Forces to familiarize themselves with base assets and foster stronger partnerships. The Coalition advises, assists, and enables partner forces in the region to ensure the enduring defeat of ISIS.

(U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Fred Brown)