Coalition Force Site Walk

Norwegian Army soldiers from Task Force Viking introduce themselves to U.S. Army Soldiers of Bravo Battery, 4th Battalion, 3rd Air Defense Regiment during a site visit on Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, Nov. 30, 2024. Site visits enable Coalition Forces to familiarize themselves with base assets and foster stronger partnerships. The Coalition advises, assists, and enables partner forces in the region to ensure the enduring defeat of ISIS.



(U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Fred Brown)