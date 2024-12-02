Coalition Force Site Walk

U.S. Army Soldiers from Bravo Battery, 4th Battalion, 3rd Air Defense Regiment Soldiers introduce Norwegian Army soldiers from Task Force Viking to the Patriot Air and Missile Defense System during a site visit on Al Asad Air Base, Nov 30, 2024. Site visits enable Coalition Forces to familiarize themselves with base assets and foster stronger partnerships. The Coalition advises, assists, and enables partner forces in the region to ensure the enduring defeat of ISIS.
(U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Fred Brown)
