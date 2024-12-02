Aerospace propulsion Airmen assigned to the 6th Maintenance Squadron inspect the engine of a KC-135 Stratotanker at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Dec. 2, 2024. Aerospace propulsion specialists are responsible for the maintenance, repair and testing of aircraft engines, turbines and other propulsion systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Derrick Bole)
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2024 12:29
|Photo ID:
|8779777
|VIRIN:
|241202-F-XY101-1013
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|1.65 MB
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sunset on the flightline [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Derrick Bole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.