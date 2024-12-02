Sunset on the flightline

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Aerospace propulsion Airmen assigned to the 6th Maintenance Squadron inspect the engine of a KC-135 Stratotanker at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Dec. 2, 2024. Aerospace propulsion specialists are responsible for the maintenance, repair and testing of aircraft engines, turbines and other propulsion systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Derrick Bole)