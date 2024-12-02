Sunset on the flightline

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Ethan Rael, a crew chief assigned to the 6th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, pulls tools from a kit on the flightline at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Dec. 2, 2024. Rael’s team was performing routine maintenance on the KC-135 Stratotanker’s fuel sensors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Derrick Bole)
12.02.2024
12.03.2024
|Location:
MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
