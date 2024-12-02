Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sunset on the flightline [Image 1 of 5]

    Sunset on the flightline

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Derrick Bole 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    KC-135 Stratotankers are shown on the flightline at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Dec. 2, 2024. The KC-135 Stratotanker has provided the core refueling capability for the U.S. Air Force for more than 60 years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Derrick Bole)

