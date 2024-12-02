Sunset on the flightline

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

KC-135 Stratotankers are shown on the flightline at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Dec. 2, 2024. The KC-135 Stratotanker has provided the core refueling capability for the U.S. Air Force for more than 60 years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Derrick Bole)