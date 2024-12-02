Sunset on the flightline

KC-135 Stratotankers are shown on the flightline at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Dec. 2, 2024. The KC-135 Stratotanker has provided the core refueling capability for the U.S. Air Force for more than 60 years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Derrick Bole)
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2024 12:29
|Photo ID:
|8779772
|VIRIN:
|241202-F-XY101-1002
|Resolution:
|7512x5008
|Size:
|1.4 MB
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
