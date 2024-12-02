Sunset on the flightline

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Crew chiefs assigned to the 6th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron perform routine maintenance on a KC-135 Stratotanker at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Dec. 2, 2024. Crew chiefs ensure that aircraft in their care are ready to fly at a moment’s notice - working to replace aircraft panels, inspect engine parts and survey fuel tanks on a regular basis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Derrick Bole)