Crew chiefs assigned to the 6th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron perform routine maintenance on a KC-135 Stratotanker at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Dec. 2, 2024. Crew chiefs ensure that aircraft in their care are ready to fly at a moment’s notice - working to replace aircraft panels, inspect engine parts and survey fuel tanks on a regular basis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Derrick Bole)
This work, Sunset on the flightline [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Derrick Bole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.