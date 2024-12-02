Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sunset on the flightline [Image 4 of 5]

    Sunset on the flightline

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Derrick Bole 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    Crew chiefs assigned to the 6th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron perform routine maintenance on a KC-135 Stratotanker at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Dec. 2, 2024. Crew chiefs ensure that aircraft in their care are ready to fly at a moment’s notice - working to replace aircraft panels, inspect engine parts and survey fuel tanks on a regular basis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Derrick Bole)

    Date Taken: 12.02.2024
    Date Posted: 12.03.2024 12:29
    Photo ID: 8779776
    VIRIN: 241202-F-XY101-1008
    Resolution: 7727x5151
    Size: 1.5 MB
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    This work, Sunset on the flightline [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Derrick Bole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sunset
    Engines
    MacDill
    Maintenance
    Silhouette

