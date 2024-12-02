Sunset on the flightline

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Ethan Rael, a crew chief assigned to the 6th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, adjusts wires inside a KC-135 Stratotanker at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Dec. 2, 2024. Rael’s team was performing routine maintenance on the fuel sensors in the KC-135 Stratotanker. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Derrick Bole)