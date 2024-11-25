Air Force and Army Aviation Reserve Members Attend Pre-Screening of Newsweek: Unconventional with host Naveed Jamali

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Roger Deon, Commander of the Army Reserve Aviation Command, stands next to an Air Force Reserve Command Pararescuemen from the 304th Rescue Squadron, after paying respects at the 9/11 Memorial Pools in New York City on December 2, 2024. Service members from both commands gathered to view an exclusive pre-screening of the newest episode for Newsweek: Unconventional. The 14-minute video highlights a collaborative mission between the 304th Rescue Squadron and an Army Reserve Aviation Command aircrew from Fox Company, 2-135th General Support Aviation Battalion, as they demonstrate their expertise in executing high-altitude, life-saving operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Erica Webster)