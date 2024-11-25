Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Force and Army Aviation Reserve Members Attend Pre-Screening of Newsweek: Unconventional with host Naveed Jamali [Image 5 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Air Force and Army Aviation Reserve Members Attend Pre-Screening of Newsweek: Unconventional with host Naveed Jamali

    NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Erica Webster 

    Air Force Reserve Command   

    Service members from the Air Force Reserve Command and the Army Reserve Aviation Command, and Newsweek: Unconventional host and veteran Naveed Jamali, pose with a New York City Police officer in front of One World Trade Center in New York City after a pre-screening of the newest Unconventional episode on December 2, 2024. The 14-minute video highlights a collaborative mission between the 304th Rescue Squadron and an Army Reserve Aviation Command aircrew from Fox Company, 2-135th General Support Aviation Battalion, as they demonstrate their expertise in executing high-altitude, life-saving operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Erica Webster)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2024
    Date Posted: 12.03.2024 04:12
    Photo ID: 8779400
    VIRIN: 241202-F-KM531-1243
    Resolution: 5585x3499
    Size: 15.04 MB
    Location: NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force and Army Aviation Reserve Members Attend Pre-Screening of Newsweek: Unconventional with host Naveed Jamali [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Erica Webster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Air Force and Army Aviation Reserve Members Attend Pre-Screening of Newsweek: Unconventional with host Naveed Jamali
    Air Force and Army Aviation Reserve Members Attend Pre-Screening of Newsweek: Unconventional with host Naveed Jamali
    Air Force and Army Aviation Reserve Members Attend Pre-Screening of Newsweek: Unconventional with host Naveed Jamali
    Air Force and Army Aviation Reserve Members Attend Pre-Screening of Newsweek: Unconventional with host Naveed Jamali
    Air Force and Army Aviation Reserve Members Attend Pre-Screening of Newsweek: Unconventional with host Naveed Jamali
    Air Force and Army Aviation Reserve Members Attend Pre-Screening of Newsweek: Unconventional with host Naveed Jamali
    Air Force and Army Aviation Reserve Members Attend Pre-Screening of Newsweek: Unconventional with host Naveed Jamali
    Air Force and Army Aviation Reserve Members Attend Pre-Screening of Newsweek: Unconventional with host Naveed Jamali

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Reserve Aviation
    Air Force Reserve
    AFRC
    Newsweek

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download