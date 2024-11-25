Air Force and Army Aviation Reserve Members Attend Pre-Screening of Newsweek: Unconventional with host Naveed Jamali

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Reserve Pararescuemen from the 304th Rescue Squadron attend a pre-screening for an upcoming episode of Newsweek’s Unconventional at One World Trade Center in New York City on December 2, 2024. Hosted by Naveed Jamali, the 14-minute video highlights a collaborative mission between the 304th Rescue Squadron and an Army Reserve Aviation Command aircrew from Fox Company, 2-135th General Support Aviation Battalion, as they demonstrate their expertise in executing high-altitude, life-saving operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Erica Webster)