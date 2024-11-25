Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force and Army Aviation Reserve Members Attend Pre-Screening of Newsweek: Unconventional with host Naveed Jamali [Image 3 of 8]

    Air Force and Army Aviation Reserve Members Attend Pre-Screening of Newsweek: Unconventional with host Naveed Jamali

    NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Erica Webster 

    Air Force Reserve Command   

    A U.S. Air Force pararescuemen from the 304th Rescue Squadron, places his hands on the side of a 9/11 Memorial Pool after a Newsweek: Unconventional pre-screening at One World Trade Center in New York City on December 2, 2024. The 14-minute video highlights a collaborative mission between the 304th Rescue Squadron and an Army Reserve Aviation Command aircrew from Fox Company, 2-135th General Support Aviation Battalion, as they demonstrate their expertise in executing high-altitude, life-saving operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Erica Webster)

    Date Taken: 12.02.2024
    Date Posted: 12.03.2024 03:46
    Photo ID: 8779398
    VIRIN: 241202-F-KM531-1167
    Resolution: 920x556
    Size: 334.34 KB
    Location: NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, US
    This work, Air Force and Army Aviation Reserve Members Attend Pre-Screening of Newsweek: Unconventional with host Naveed Jamali [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Erica Webster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Force Reserve
    AFRC
    Pararescuemen
    Newsweek
    9/11 Memorial and Museum

