Air Force and Army Aviation Reserve Members Attend Pre-Screening of Newsweek: Unconventional with host Naveed Jamali

Service members from the Air Force Reserve Command and the Army Reserve Aviation Command attend a pre-screening for an upcoming episode of Newsweek’s Unconventional at One World Trade Center in New York City on December 2, 2024. Set in the extreme conditions of Mount Rainier, the 14-minute video highlights a collaborative mission between AFRC Pararescuemen from the 304th Rescue Squadron and an ARAC aircrew from Fox Company, 2-135th General Support Aviation Battalion, as they demonstrate their expertise in executing high-altitude, life-saving operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Erica Webster)