Incirlik celebrates U.S. Marine Corps 249th Birthday

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Kevins Thimothe and Staff Sgt. Alexis Eubank assigned to the Marine Security Guard Detachment at U.S. Consulate General Adana, cut the cake during the Marine Corps Ball at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Nov. 30, 2024. The cake-cutting ceremony mandates that a piece of cake goes to the oldest Marine present and that they pass it to the youngest Marine present. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Suzie Plotnikov)
|Date Taken:
|11.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2024 02:43
|Photo ID:
|8779376
|VIRIN:
|241130-F-BZ793-5456
|Resolution:
|5385x3672
|Size:
|10.35 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
