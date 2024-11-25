Incirlik celebrates U.S. Marine Corps 249th Birthday

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Mike Goldman, U.S. Embassy Türkiye Chargé d'Affaires, receives a gift during the Marine Corps Ball at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Nov. 30, 2024. Members of Incirlik and their guests gathered to celebrate the 249th anniversary of the Marine Corps, honoring both current and past Marines for their unwavering dedication to defending the nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Suzie Plotnikov)