    Incirlik celebrates U.S. Marine Corps 249th Birthday [Image 5 of 8]

    Incirlik celebrates U.S. Marine Corps 249th Birthday

    UNITED STATES

    11.30.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Suzanna Plotnikov 

    39th Air Base Wing

    Kevin Hermening, former U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. and prisoner of war, shares his experience when he was held in captivity in Tehran, Iran during the Marine Corps Ball at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Nov. 30, 2024. Hermening spent 444 days in captivity in Iran and was eventually released in January 1981. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Suzie Plotnikov)

