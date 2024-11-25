Incirlik celebrates U.S. Marine Corps 249th Birthday

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Ricky

Foley, assistant detachment commander for Marine Security Guard Detachment at U.S. Consulate General Adana, announces the start of the Marine Corps Ball at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Nov. 30, 2024. Members of the Incirlik community and their guests gathered to celebrate the 249th anniversary of the Marine Corps, honoring both current and past Marines for their unwavering dedication to defending the nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Suzie Plotnikov)