Incirlik celebrates U.S. Marine Corps 249th Birthday

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Alexis Eubank, commander of the Marine Security Guard Detachment at U.S. Consulate General Adana, renders a salute during the presentation of colors during the Marine Corps Ball at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Nov. 30, 2024. Members of Incirlik and their guests gathered to celebrate the 249th anniversary of the Marine Corps, honoring both current and past Marines for their unwavering dedication to defending the nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Suzie Plotnikov)
|11.30.2024
|12.03.2024 02:43
|8779371
|241130-F-BZ793-9677
|5320x3796
|11.17 MB
|US
|2
|0
