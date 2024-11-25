Luke Leaders Serve Holiday Meal

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 56th Force Support Squadron prepare food for a Thanksgiving meal, Nov. 28, 2024, at the dining facility on Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. During the holidays it is tradition for dining facilities to serve Airmen special meals to boost morale and welfare amongst Airmen as many are stationed away from their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elias Carrero)