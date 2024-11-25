Luke Leaders Serve Holiday Meal

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Daniel Starr, 56th Fighter Wing chaplain, leads the benediction for a Thanksgiving meal, Nov. 28, 2024, at the dining facility on Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Benedictions are a longstanding tradition in military ceremonies that provide a sense of spiritual grounding, reflect the values of honor and duty, and offer a moment of collective reflection and solemnity, regardless of religious affiliation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elias Carrero)