Luke Leaders Serve Holiday Meal

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Daniel Starr, 56th Fighter Wing chaplain, leads the benediction for a Thanksgiving meal, Nov. 28, 2024, at the dining facility on Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Benedictions are a longstanding tradition in military ceremonies that provide a sense of spiritual grounding, reflect the values of honor and duty, and offer a moment of collective reflection and solemnity, regardless of religious affiliation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elias Carrero)
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2024 17:14
|Photo ID:
|8779099
|VIRIN:
|241202-F-CQ970-1011
|Resolution:
|2955x2216
|Size:
|7.23 MB
|Location:
|LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
