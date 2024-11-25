Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Luke Leaders Serve Holiday Meal [Image 1 of 7]

    Luke Leaders Serve Holiday Meal

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Elias Carrero 

    56th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Daniel Starr, 56th Fighter Wing chaplain, leads the benediction for a Thanksgiving meal, Nov. 28, 2024, at the dining facility on Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Benedictions are a longstanding tradition in military ceremonies that provide a sense of spiritual grounding, reflect the values of honor and duty, and offer a moment of collective reflection and solemnity, regardless of religious affiliation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elias Carrero)

    Date Taken: 12.02.2024
    Date Posted: 12.02.2024 17:14
    Photo ID: 8779099
    VIRIN: 241202-F-CQ970-1011
    Resolution: 2955x2216
    Size: 7.23 MB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    Luke Air Force base
    Meal
    Thanksgiving
    Holiday
    military
    AETC

