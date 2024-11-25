Luke Leaders Serve Holiday Meal

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jason Shaffer, 56th Fighter Wing command chief, serves food during a Thanksgiving meal, Nov. 28, 2024, at the dining facility on Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. It is a longstanding tradition at the 56th Fighter Wing for base leadership and their families to serve Airmen a meal on Thanksgiving. Events like this enable commanders to demonstrate a servant leader mindset and help boost morale and reinforce the bond between commanders and their teams. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elias Carrero)
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2024 17:14
|Photo ID:
|8779101
|VIRIN:
|241202-F-CQ970-1023
|Resolution:
|2118x2824
|Size:
|6.54 MB
|Location:
|LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
