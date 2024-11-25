Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Luke Leaders Serve Holiday Meal [Image 3 of 7]

    Luke Leaders Serve Holiday Meal

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Elias Carrero 

    56th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jason Shaffer, 56th Fighter Wing command chief, serves food during a Thanksgiving meal, Nov. 28, 2024, at the dining facility on Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. It is a longstanding tradition at the 56th Fighter Wing for base leadership and their families to serve Airmen a meal on Thanksgiving. Events like this enable commanders to demonstrate a servant leader mindset and help boost morale and reinforce the bond between commanders and their teams. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elias Carrero)

    This work, Luke Leaders Serve Holiday Meal [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Elias Carrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

