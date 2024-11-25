Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Luke Leaders Serve Holiday Meal [Image 4 of 7]

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Elias Carrero 

    56th Fighter Wing

    Families of leaders assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing serve food for a Thanksgiving meal, Nov. 28, 2024, at the dining facility on Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The long-standing tradition of 56th Fighter Wing leadership serving a holiday meal to Airmen exists to demonstrate gratitude and leadership, while fostering a sense of unity and camaraderie among Airmen. By sharing a meal, leadership shows their appreciation for their team members’ service and sacrifices, especially during the holidays when many are stationed away from their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elias Carrero)

    Luke Air Force base
    Meal
    Thanksgiving
    Holiday
    military
    AETC

