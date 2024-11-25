Luke Leaders Serve Holiday Meal

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Families of leaders assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing serve food for a Thanksgiving meal, Nov. 28, 2024, at the dining facility on Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The long-standing tradition of 56th Fighter Wing leadership serving a holiday meal to Airmen exists to demonstrate gratitude and leadership, while fostering a sense of unity and camaraderie among Airmen. By sharing a meal, leadership shows their appreciation for their team members’ service and sacrifices, especially during the holidays when many are stationed away from their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elias Carrero)