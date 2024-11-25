Luke Leaders Serve Holiday Meal

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Peter Abercrombie II, 56th Mission Support Group commander, serves food during a Thanksgiving meal, Nov. 28, 2024, at the dining facility on Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. It is a longstanding tradition at the 56th Fighter Wing for base leadership and their families to serve Airmen a meal on Thanksgiving. Events like this enable commanders to demonstrate a servant leader mindset and help boost morale and reinforce the bond between commanders and their teams. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elias Carrero)