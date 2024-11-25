U.S. Air Force Col. James Long, 6th Air Refueling Wing deputy commander, speaks with Airmen assigned to the 6th Force Support Squadron while assembling a Thanksgiving meal at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 27, 2024. Service members, civilians, retirees and family members joined together for a Thanksgiving meal at the Diner’s Reef Dining Facility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin)
|Date Taken:
|11.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2024 11:39
|Photo ID:
|8778378
|VIRIN:
|241127-F-CC148-1004
|Resolution:
|6477x4048
|Size:
|18.55 MB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team MacDill celebrates Thanksgiving [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.