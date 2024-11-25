Team MacDill celebrates Thanksgiving

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. James Long, 6th Air Refueling Wing deputy commander, serves a Thanksgiving meal to a servicemember at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 27, 2024. Leadership from across the installation served a Thanksgiving meal at the Diner’s Reef Dining Facility to members of Team MacDill. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin)