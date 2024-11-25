Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team MacDill celebrates Thanksgiving [Image 2 of 9]

    Team MacDill celebrates Thanksgiving

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.27.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Edward Szczepanik, 6th Air Refueling Wing commander, left, speaks with Tech. Sgt. Alexandra Ayub, 6th Force Support Squadron dining facility manager, while assembling a Thanksgiving meal at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 27, 2024. Service members, civilians, retirees and family members joined together for a Thanksgiving meal at the Diner’s Reef Dining Facility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin)

    This work, Team MacDill celebrates Thanksgiving [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

