Team MacDill celebrates Thanksgiving

U.S. Air Force Col. Edward Szczepanik, 6th Air Refueling Wing commander, left, speaks with Tech. Sgt. Alexandra Ayub, 6th Force Support Squadron dining facility manager, while assembling a Thanksgiving meal at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 27, 2024. Service members, civilians, retirees and family members joined together for a Thanksgiving meal at the Diner’s Reef Dining Facility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin)