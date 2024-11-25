Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team MacDill celebrates Thanksgiving

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.27.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    Food services Airmen assigned to the 6th Force Support Squadron assemble a Thanksgiving meal at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 27, 2024. Service members, civilians, retirees and family members joined together for a Thanksgiving meal at the Diner’s Reef Dining Facility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin)

    Date Taken: 11.27.2024
    Date Posted: 12.02.2024 11:39
    Photo ID: 8778383
    VIRIN: 241127-F-CC148-1009
    Resolution: 6785x4846
    Size: 28.65 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
    This work, Team MacDill celebrates Thanksgiving [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Thanksgiving
    food services
    Team MacDill
    6th Force Support Squadron
    Diner's Reef Dining Facility

