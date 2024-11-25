Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Desert Hammer 2024: The Cornerstone of Operations – Supply and Logistics [Image 14 of 17]

    Desert Hammer 2024: The Cornerstone of Operations – Supply and Logistics

    GILA BEND AIR FORCE AUXILIARY FIELD, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken 

    944th Fighter Wing

    A 944th Fighter Wing Reserve Citizen Airman guides equipment movement during Exercise Desert Hammer 25-1 at Gila Bend Air Force Auxiliary Field, Ariz., Nov. 14, 2024. Exercise Desert Hammer 25-1 emphasizes the U.S. Air Force Reserve’s commitment to readiness by integrating Agile Combat Support and Large Force Exercise capabilities in a contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken)

    Date Taken: 11.14.2024
    Location: GILA BEND AIR FORCE AUXILIARY FIELD, ARIZONA, US
    Desert Hammer 2024: The Cornerstone of Operations &ndash; Supply and Logistics

    Total Force Integration
    944th Fighter Wing
    Large Force Exercise
    Mission Ready Airmen
    Desert Hammer 2024
    Agile Combat Integration

