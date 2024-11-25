Desert Hammer 2024: The Cornerstone of Operations – Supply and Logistics

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

944th Fighter Wing Reserve Citizen Airmen in process during Exercise Desert Hammer 25-1 at Gila Bend Air Force Auxiliary Field, Ariz., Nov. 14, 2024. This large-scale exercise showcases the adaptability of Mission Ready Airmen, advancing the skills needed to thrive in the rapidly evolving challenges of global competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken)