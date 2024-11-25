944th Fighter Wing Reserve Citizen Airmen discusses in processing readiness Exercise Desert Hammer 25-1 at Gila Bend Air Force Auxiliary Field, Ariz., Nov. 14, 2024. Exercise Desert Hammer 25-1 emphasizes the U.S. Air Force Reserve’s commitment to readiness by integrating Agile Combat Support and Large Force Exercise capabilities in a contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken)
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2024 02:22
|Photo ID:
|8777970
|VIRIN:
|241114-F-XK427-1054
|Resolution:
|3815x2541
|Size:
|4.59 MB
|Location:
|GILA BEND AIR FORCE AUXILIARY FIELD, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Desert Hammer 2024: The Cornerstone of Operations – Supply and Logistics [Image 17 of 17], by TSgt Tyler J. Bolken, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Desert Hammer 2024: The Cornerstone of Operations – Supply and Logistics
No keywords found.