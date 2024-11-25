Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Desert Hammer 2024: The Cornerstone of Operations – Supply and Logistics [Image 16 of 17]

    Desert Hammer 2024: The Cornerstone of Operations – Supply and Logistics

    GILA BEND AIR FORCE AUXILIARY FIELD, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken 

    944th Fighter Wing

    944th Fighter Wing Reserve Citizen Airmen in process during Exercise Desert Hammer 25-1 at Gila Bend Air Force Auxiliary Field, Ariz., Nov. 14, 2024. Exercise Desert Hammer 25-1 emphasizes the U.S. Air Force Reserve’s commitment to readiness by integrating Agile Combat Support and Large Force Exercise capabilities in a contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken)

    Date Taken: 11.14.2024
    Date Posted: 12.02.2024 02:22
    Photo ID: 8777973
    VIRIN: 241114-F-XK427-1057
    Resolution: 4060x2704
    Size: 5.41 MB
    Location: GILA BEND AIR FORCE AUXILIARY FIELD, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Desert Hammer 2024: The Cornerstone of Operations – Supply and Logistics [Image 17 of 17], by TSgt Tyler J. Bolken, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Total Force Integration
    944th Fighter Wing
    Large Force Exercise
    Mission Ready Airmen
    Desert Hammer 2024
    Agile Combat Integration

