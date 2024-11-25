Desert Hammer 2024: The Cornerstone of Operations – Supply and Logistics

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

944th Fighter Wing Reserve Citizen Airmen in process during Exercise Desert Hammer 25-1 at Gila Bend Air Force Auxiliary Field, Ariz., Nov. 14, 2024. Exercise Desert Hammer 25-1 emphasizes the U.S. Air Force Reserve’s commitment to readiness by integrating Agile Combat Support and Large Force Exercise capabilities in a contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken)