Desert Hammer 2024: The Cornerstone of Operations – Supply and Logistics

GILA BEND AIR FORCE AUXILIARY FIELD , ARIZONA, UNITED STATES 12.01.2024 Courtesy Story 944th Fighter Wing

Story by Senior Airman Jacob Dastas



The sun set over the sprawling desert of southern Arizona as the 944th Fighter Wing wrapped up Desert Hammer 2024, the largest joint large-force exercise in the state’s history, Nov. 13-16, 2024.



While the roar of fighter jets, reverberation of helicopters overhead, and the precision of combat operations captured much of the spotlight, the backbone of this event lay in the tireless efforts of the supply and logistics teams. Their work ensured that every operation – whether a flight sortie or a ground mission – was executed seamlessly under challenging conditions.



The 944th Logistics Readiness Squadron (LRS) demonstrated exceptional adaptability and commitment, spearheading the coordination of resupply convoys to remote training areas.



Senior Airman Marty Lacierna, a 944th LRS ground transportation crew member, described his pivotal role.



“Anything that moves, we touch it. That’s our main mission here,” explained Lacierna.



The team transported personnel, cargo, and critical supplies across the vast training range, often adapting on the fly to evolving scenarios.



“It’s very productive because there are different scenarios that go on,” Lacierna added, emphasizing the unpredictability and dynamic nature of their responsibilities​.



Tech. Sgt. Anthony Dowse, also a 944th LRS ground transportation crew member, explained that one of the highlights of the exercise was the efficient distribution of gear and fuel to sustain operations in austere conditions. From moving personnel to hauling injured participants during mass casualty simulations.



Dowse reflected on the significance of their efforts.



“Just hauling personnel and supplies, getting the mission done – that’s the biggest achievement,” he said.



Despite facing challenges like inconsistent communication, Dowse highlighted the importance of including ground transportation and logistics more integrally in planning for future exercises.



“It seems like we have a lot of downtime,” he noted, advocating for improvements to ensure their full potential is utilized​.



The exercise’s demanding environment provided invaluable lessons in readiness and resourcefulness.



Staff Sgt. Andrew Farley, 944th Force Support Squadron client support operations specialist, highlighted the smooth operations achieved by his team despite a shortage of Land Mobile Radios (LMRs).



“LMR tracking has been easy. We’ve had a little bit of a shortage, but it’s worked out pretty well,” Farley shared.



The experience also illuminated areas for growth, such as improving communication planning.



“The main thing was our guys were not as involved in the communications plan,” he explained, advocating for better integration of logistics personnel into the exercise framework​.



The success of Exercise Desert Hammer was a testament to the ingenuity of its logistics teams in overcoming hurdles.



Whether it was resolving vehicle breakdowns or expediting resource delivery, the ability to adapt under pressure was critical.



Lacierna highlighted this adaptability, stating, “Whenever something happens, we just go and find out what’s going on and deal with it.”



The exercise also reiterated the essential role of joint operations. Dowse, who is prior Army, noted the benefits of working alongside sister services.



“In real wartime, you’re actually going to use those different services,” Dowse explained.



This sentiment reinforced the value of Desert Hammer as a training ground not just for tactical maneuvers but also for fostering collaboration across military branches​.



From the outside, the logistical efforts of the 944th FW may appear as the behind-the-scenes glue holding the exercise together. But for those on the ground, their work played a pivotal role.



As Lacierna summed it up, “It’s the cool part about the job.”



Their efforts ensured that the exercise not only met but exceeded its objectives, showcasing the indispensable role of logistics in military readiness​.