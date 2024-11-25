Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Supporting the Guardians of the U.S. Space Force with DLA Troop Support Clothing & Textiles (2) [Image 5 of 6]

    Supporting the Guardians of the U.S. Space Force with DLA Troop Support Clothing &amp; Textiles (2)

    UNITED STATES

    11.12.2024

    Photo by Nutan Chada  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Leonard Johnson, Product Specialist, Hang Nguyen, Quality Assurance Specialist, Angela Maragni, Product Specialist check out a U.S. Space Force Guardian uniform. This team is part of DLA Troop Support Clothing and Textiles Supply Chain based out of Philadelphia, PA, and their goal is to always provide all their customers with the best clothing and textiles available. November 12, 2024. Photo taken by Nutan Chada, DLA Public Affairs.

