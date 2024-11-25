DLA Troop Support Clothing and Textiles Customer Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Michael Fritz, Customer Account Specialist and Eboni Martin, Customer Operations are looking at a flag sewn by the Flag team located at DLA Troop Support in Philadelphia, PA. This entire DLA Clothing and Textile team is dedicated to providing exceptional clothing and textiles to all their customers. November 12, 2024. Photo taken by Nutan Chada, DLA Public Affairs.