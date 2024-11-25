Supporting the Marine Corps with DLA Troop Support Clothing and Textiles

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

At DLA Troop Support in Philadelphia, the Clothing and Textiles Supply Chain team works together to support the military services with quality clothing and textiles. Bruce Carson, Customer Operations; and Cynthia Merceron-Castro, Marine Corps and Coast Guard Recruit Cell collaborate and discuss C&T support to the Marine Corps. November 12, 2024. Photo taken by Nutan Chada, DLA Public Affairs.