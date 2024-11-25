Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Supporting the Marine Corps with DLA Troop Support Clothing and Textiles [Image 2 of 6]

    Supporting the Marine Corps with DLA Troop Support Clothing and Textiles

    UNITED STATES

    11.12.2024

    Photo by Nutan Chada  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    At DLA Troop Support in Philadelphia, the Clothing and Textiles Supply Chain team works together to support the military services with quality clothing and textiles. Bruce Carson, Customer Operations; and Cynthia Merceron-Castro, Marine Corps and Coast Guard Recruit Cell collaborate and discuss C&T support to the Marine Corps. November 12, 2024. Photo taken by Nutan Chada, DLA Public Affairs.

    Date Taken: 11.12.2024
    Date Posted: 11.30.2024 12:26
