Leonard Johnson, Product Specialist, Hang Nguyen, Quality Assurance Specialist, Angela Maragni, Product Specialist check out a U.S. Space Force Guardian uniform. This team is part of DLA Troop Support Clothing and Textiles Supply Chain based out of Philadelphia, PA, and their goal is to always provide all their customers with the best clothing and textiles available. November 12, 2024. Photo taken by Nutan Chada, DLA Public Affairs.