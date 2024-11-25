CNRH Chaplains Celebrate 249th Birthday

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left to right: Navy Region Hawaii Command Master Chief Derek Mullenhour, Capt. David Yang, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command chaplain, Lt. Ryan Mallek, staff chaplain, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, and Rear Adm. Stephen Barnett, commander, Navy Region Hawaii, pose for a picture during a cake-cutting ceremony celebrating the 249th birthday of the Navy Chaplain Corps. The event was held at Pearl Harbor Memorial Chapel on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Nov. 26, 2024. The Navy Chaplain Corps boasts more than 800 Navy Chaplains from more than 100 different faith groups, including Christian, Jewish, Muslim, Buddhist and many others. (U.S. Navy photo by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)