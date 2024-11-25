CNRH Chaplains Celebrate 249th Birthday

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Service members view a birthday message from the Navy Chief of Chaplains, Rear Admiral Gregory N. Todd, during a cake-cutting ceremony celebrating the 249th birthday of the Navy Chaplain Corps. The event was held at Pearl Harbor Memorial Chapel on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hick am, Nov. 26, 2024. The Navy Chaplain Corps boasts more than 800 Navy Chaplains from more than 100 different faith groups, including Christian, Jewish, Muslim, Buddhist and many others. (U.S. Navy photo by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)