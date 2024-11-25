CNRH Chaplains Celebrate 249th Birthday

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. David Yang, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command chaplain (left), poses for a picture with Capt. Garry Thornton, force chaplain, Navy Region Hawaii, during a cake-cutting ceremony celebrating the 249th birthday of the Navy Chaplain Corps. The event was held at Pearl Harbor Memorial Chapel on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hick am, Nov. 26, 2024. The Navy Chaplain Corps boasts more than 800 Navy Chaplains from more than 100 different faith groups, including Christian, Jewish, Muslim, Buddhist and many others. (U.S. Navy photo by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)