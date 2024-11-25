Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNRH Chaplains Celebrate 249th Birthday [Image 3 of 6]

    CNRH Chaplains Celebrate 249th Birthday

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    11.26.2024

    Photo by Melvin J Gonzalvo        

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    Capt. David Yang, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command chaplain, slices the first piece of cake for Lt. Ryan Mallek, staff chaplain, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, during a cake-cutting ceremony celebrating the 249th birthday of the Navy Chaplain Corps. The event was held at Pearl Harbor Memorial Chapel on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Nov. 26, 2024. It is a Navy tradition for the oldest Sailor at a birthday event to cut and pass the first piece of cake to the youngest Sailor, symbolizing the passing of experience and tradition to the Sailors who will continue leading the Navy’s ranks. The Navy Chaplain Corps boasts more than 800 Navy Chaplains from more than 100 different faith groups, including Christian, Jewish, Muslim, Buddhist and many others. (U.S. Navy photo by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)

    VIRIN: 241126-N-KN989-1027
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    This work, CNRH Chaplains Celebrate 249th Birthday [Image 6 of 6], by Melvin J Gonzalvo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pearl Harbor
    CNRH
    Hawaii
    Navy Chaplain Corps
    Melvin J. Gonzalvo
    249th Birthday

