CNRH Chaplains Celebrate 249th Birthday

Capt. David Yang, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command chaplain, slices the first piece of cake for Lt. Ryan Mallek, staff chaplain, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, during a cake-cutting ceremony celebrating the 249th birthday of the Navy Chaplain Corps. The event was held at Pearl Harbor Memorial Chapel on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Nov. 26, 2024. It is a Navy tradition for the oldest Sailor at a birthday event to cut and pass the first piece of cake to the youngest Sailor, symbolizing the passing of experience and tradition to the Sailors who will continue leading the Navy’s ranks. The Navy Chaplain Corps boasts more than 800 Navy Chaplains from more than 100 different faith groups, including Christian, Jewish, Muslim, Buddhist and many others. (U.S. Navy photo by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)