Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CNRH Chaplains Celebrate 249th Birthday [Image 2 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    CNRH Chaplains Celebrate 249th Birthday

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    11.26.2024

    Photo by Melvin J Gonzalvo        

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    Service members from the Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard celebrate the 249th birthday of the Navy Chaplain Corps during a cake-cutting ceremony held at Pearl Harbor Memorial Chapel on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Nov. 26, 2024. The overarching purpose of chaplains is to build the Spiritual Readiness of warfighters and their families for the rigors of military service. The Navy Chaplain Corps boasts more than 800 Navy Chaplains from more than 100 different faith groups, including Christian, Jewish, Muslim, Buddhist and many others. (U.S. Navy photo by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.26.2024
    Date Posted: 11.29.2024 12:51
    Photo ID: 8776819
    VIRIN: 241126-N-KN989-1007
    Resolution: 7650x5464
    Size: 1.03 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CNRH Chaplains Celebrate 249th Birthday [Image 6 of 6], by Melvin J Gonzalvo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CNRH Chaplains Celebrate 249th Birthday
    CNRH Chaplains Celebrate 249th Birthday
    CNRH Chaplains Celebrate 249th Birthday
    CNRH Chaplains Celebrate 249th Birthday
    CNRH Chaplains Celebrate 249th Birthday
    CNRH Chaplains Celebrate 249th Birthday

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pearl Harbor
    CNRH
    Hawaii
    Navy Chaplain Corps
    Melvin J. Gonzalvo
    249th Birthday

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download