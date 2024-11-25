CNRH Chaplains Celebrate 249th Birthday

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Service members from the Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard celebrate the 249th birthday of the Navy Chaplain Corps during a cake-cutting ceremony held at Pearl Harbor Memorial Chapel on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Nov. 26, 2024. The overarching purpose of chaplains is to build the Spiritual Readiness of warfighters and their families for the rigors of military service. The Navy Chaplain Corps boasts more than 800 Navy Chaplains from more than 100 different faith groups, including Christian, Jewish, Muslim, Buddhist and many others. (U.S. Navy photo by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)