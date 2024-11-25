Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    115th Quartermaster Company Displays Skills for Thanksgiving Feast [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    115th Quartermaster Company Displays Skills for Thanksgiving Feast

    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    11.26.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Richard Stewart 

    4th Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade

    Col. Julie Maxwell, commander 4th Division Sustainment Brigade and Command Sgt. Maj. Aaron Campanella, command sergeant major, 4th Division Sustainment Brigade, present coins of excellence to soldiers of the 115th Quartermaster Company at the James R. Wolf Ivy Warrior Restaurant on Fort Carson, Colo. Nov. 26, 2024. The soldiers worked tirelessly to provide a wide variety of culinary options for the Thanksgiving feast.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.26.2024
    Date Posted: 11.29.2024 02:51
    Photo ID: 8776654
    VIRIN: 241126-A-QX798-2546
    Resolution: 5191x3663
    Size: 4.28 MB
    Location: FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 115th Quartermaster Company Displays Skills for Thanksgiving Feast [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Richard Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    115th Quartermaster Company Displays Skills for Thanksgiving Feast
    115th Quartermaster Company Displays Skills for Thanksgiving Feast
    115th Quartermaster Company Displays Skills for Thanksgiving Feast

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    115th Quartermaster Company Displays Skills for Thanksgiving Feast

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    4thDivision sustainment bde 4thID 4 Infantry division 4DSB 115th Quartermaster Company USARMY Army q

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download