115th Quartermaster Company Displays Skills for Thanksgiving Feast

Col. Julie Maxwell, commander 4th Division Sustainment Brigade and Command Sgt. Maj. Aaron Campanella, command sergeant major, 4th Division Sustainment Brigade, present coins of excellence to soldiers of the 115th Quartermaster Company at the James R. Wolf Ivy Warrior Restaurant on Fort Carson, Colo. Nov. 26, 2024. The soldiers worked tirelessly to provide a wide variety of culinary options for the Thanksgiving feast.