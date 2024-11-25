Col. Julie Maxwell, commander 4th Division Sustainment Brigade and Command Sgt. Maj. Aaron Campanella, command sergeant major, 4th Division Sustainment Brigade, present coins of excellence to soldiers of the 115th Quartermaster Company at the James R. Wolf Ivy Warrior Restaurant on Fort Carson, Colo. Nov. 26, 2024. The soldiers worked tirelessly to provide a wide variety of culinary options for the Thanksgiving feast.
|Date Taken:
|11.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.29.2024 02:51
|Photo ID:
|8776654
|VIRIN:
|241126-A-QX798-2546
|Resolution:
|5191x3663
|Size:
|4.28 MB
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 115th Quartermaster Company Displays Skills for Thanksgiving Feast [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Richard Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
115th Quartermaster Company Displays Skills for Thanksgiving Feast
