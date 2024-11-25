115th Quartermaster Company Displays Skills for Thanksgiving Feast

Photo By Sgt. Richard Stewart | Col. Julie Maxwell, commander 4th Division Sustainment Brigade and Command Sgt. Maj....... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Richard Stewart | Col. Julie Maxwell, commander 4th Division Sustainment Brigade and Command Sgt. Maj. Aaron Campanella, command sergeant major, 4th Division Sustainment Brigade, present coins of excellence to soldiers of the 115th Quartermaster Company at the James R. Wolf Ivy Warrior Restaurant on Fort Carson, Colo. Nov. 26, 2024. The soldiers worked tirelessly to provide a wide variety of culinary options for the Thanksgiving feast. see less | View Image Page

Soldiers from the 115th Quartermaster Company, 4th Division Sustainment Brigade, put on a show for their annual Thanksgiving feast on Fort Carson, Colo. Nov. 26, 2024. The meal consisted of over 30 different culinary options celebrating the fall harvest.



“We started designing the menu, and placing orders on September 6th,” said Sgt. 1st Class Antonio David, the dining facility manager at the James R. Wolf Ivy Warrior Restaurant. “It’s a process that has to begin early in order to be successful.”



The soldiers began their preparation and cooking at 8 p.m. the night before and cooked through the night. Ten turkeys were served, six fried and four roasted, all weighing approximately 30 pounds.



“The Army is the ultimate melting pot so you need to provide a variety of options because people enjoy eating things differently,” said Sgt. James Ryan, 1st Cook. “This is my 10th Army Thanksgiving and for the 92 Golf’s it is definitely our culminating event of the year.”



Aside from turkey, stuffing, cornbread, and a roasted pig, the soldiers also baked a cake displaying the unit insignia of the 4th Division Sustainment Brigade. While most of the culinary staff from the 115th Quartermaster Company had experienced working the Thanksgiving feast before, for some this was their first.



“I actually think it’s more fun. There is more to do and the expectations are higher,” said Pvt. Henry Dominguez from New York, NY. “I put together hundreds of deviled eggs this morning. I’ll serve them and then clean up begins.”



The feast was served from 11a.m.-2p.m. with hundreds of soldiers from around the division pouring in before embarking on their four-day weekend to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday.