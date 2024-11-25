115th Quartermaster Company Displays Skills for Thanksgiving Feast

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Michael Walter and Command Sgt. Maj. Alhaji Savage of the 4th Division Special Troops Battalion, 4th Division Sustainment Brigade, cut the cake baked by soldiers of the 115th Quartermaster company, at James R. Wolf Ivy Warrior Restaurant Nov. 26, 2024 on Fort Carson, Colo. The cake's design was dedicated to the brigades of the 4th Infantry Division.