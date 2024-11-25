Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    115th Quartermaster Company Displays Skills for Thanksgiving Feast [Image 2 of 3]

    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    11.26.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Richard Stewart 

    4th Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Michael Walter and Command Sgt. Maj. Alhaji Savage of the 4th Division Special Troops Battalion, 4th Division Sustainment Brigade, cut the cake baked by soldiers of the 115th Quartermaster company, at James R. Wolf Ivy Warrior Restaurant Nov. 26, 2024 on Fort Carson, Colo. The cake's design was dedicated to the brigades of the 4th Infantry Division.

    Date Taken: 11.26.2024
    Date Posted: 11.29.2024 02:52
    Photo ID: 8776653
    VIRIN: 241126-A-QX798-5667
    Resolution: 4223x4336
    Size: 3.68 MB
    Location: FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
    This work, 115th Quartermaster Company Displays Skills for Thanksgiving Feast [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Richard Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    4thDivisionsustainmentbde 4thID 4Infantrydivision 4DSB 115thQuartermasterCompany USARMY Army quarter

