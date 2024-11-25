Soldiers of the 115th Quartermaster Company, 4th Division Sustainment Brigade, prepare the menu items for the Thanksgiving feast at the James R. Wolf Ivy Warrior Restaurant on Fort Carson, Colo. Nov. 26, 2024. The soldiers provided over 30 different culinary options for patrons from all around the 4th Infantry Division.
|Date Taken:
|11.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.29.2024 02:53
|Photo ID:
|8776652
|VIRIN:
|241126-A-QX798-7089
|Resolution:
|5023x3367
|Size:
|3.07 MB
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 115th Quartermaster Company Displays Skills for Thanksgiving Feast [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Richard Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
115th Quartermaster Company Displays Skills for Thanksgiving Feast
No keywords found.