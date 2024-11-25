115th Quartermaster Company Displays Skills for Thanksgiving Feast

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers of the 115th Quartermaster Company, 4th Division Sustainment Brigade, prepare the menu items for the Thanksgiving feast at the James R. Wolf Ivy Warrior Restaurant on Fort Carson, Colo. Nov. 26, 2024. The soldiers provided over 30 different culinary options for patrons from all around the 4th Infantry Division.