    115th Quartermaster Company Displays Skills for Thanksgiving Feast [Image 1 of 3]

    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    11.26.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Richard Stewart 

    4th Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade

    Soldiers of the 115th Quartermaster Company, 4th Division Sustainment Brigade, prepare the menu items for the Thanksgiving feast at the James R. Wolf Ivy Warrior Restaurant on Fort Carson, Colo. Nov. 26, 2024. The soldiers provided over 30 different culinary options for patrons from all around the 4th Infantry Division.

    Date Taken: 11.26.2024
    Date Posted: 11.29.2024 02:53
    Photo ID: 8776652
    VIRIN: 241126-A-QX798-7089
    Resolution: 5023x3367
    Size: 3.07 MB
    Location: FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
