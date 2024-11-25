62d Airlift Wing Airmen set the stage for training flight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A C-17 Globemaster III takes off from the flightline at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Nov. 26, 2024. The 62d Airlift Wing is an active duty wing of the U.S. Air Force, and provides airlift capability around the globe, preparing the Wing to win by maintaining and updating training standards on a regular basis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Airman Benjamin Riddle)